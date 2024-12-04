Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein will hold their first parliamentary meetings later today.





It will be the first time TDs will meet fellow party members since the election, many of whom are new to the Dail.





The parties will separately discuss government formation, with Fine Gael calling for parity of esteem, meaning Simon Harris and Michael Martin would rotate the position of Taoiseach.





Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael Minister Hildegarde Naughton says forming a stable government is the key priority;