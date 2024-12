Around half a million people could be mistakenly on the electrical register.



The head of the electoral commission, Art O'Leary, has confirmed the register is "not as accurate as it should be".



Concerns are being raised over how this may affect the figure given for the national turnout for votes, which was below 60 per cent for the first time since 1923 this weekend.



Political analyst Odran Flynn says there are a number of errors with the list...