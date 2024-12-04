A database that allows searches of 'unidentified human remains' is being launched today, at the 12th annual 'Missing Persons Day' at Dublin's Croke Park.



The event allows the families of missing loved ones to gather together - and it also provides a nationwide platform to appeal to the public for new information.



Missing Persons Day is an all-island event and families from Northern Ireland will also be welcomed along with their support organisations.



Earlier this week, President Michael D Higgins lit a candle at Aras an Uachtarain to remember all those who are missing.