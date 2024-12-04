Today marks the 24th anniversary of the disappearance of Sandra Collins. Gardaí in Killala are renewing their appeal for information and are asking the public if they have any piece of information which they feel might be relevant to this investigation to make contact with them.



The last confirmed sighting of Sandra was on the night of Monday, December 4, 2000 at approximately 11pm at the Country Kitchen premises George’s Street, Killala.

She was 28 years of age at the time of her disappearance.



Detective Inspector John Costello, says

We want to thank the public who have been of assistance in this investigation to date. We are now appealing to those who may have additional information to please get in contact.



Perhaps you have information you thought was insignificant at the time, or it could be that after 24 years have passed, your circumstances have now changed. Relationships change, loyalties change and people may not now be constrained by the set of circumstances that existed for them some 24 years ago. With that passage of time, people may feel more comfortable sharing information with us.



Anyone who contacts An Garda Síochána will be treated with confidentiality, compassion and sensitivity.

An Garda Síochána continue to liaise closely with the Collins family in relation to this ongoing investigation.



Anyone with information can contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.







