'December Dippers' who are swimming for a range of Irish charities this month, are being warned to be careful about winter sea conditions.



Water Safety Ireland has issued a list of safety tips online, for swimmers not accustomed to the dangers of cold water shock, or hypothermia.



Triple Crown Channel Swimmer, Dubliner Fergal Somerville, became the first man to complete a solo-swim around Inis MÃ³r, in County Galway this Summer.



He says Irish sea temperatures have dropped around 6 degrees since then - and that makes a big difference