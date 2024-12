Section 39 workers are considering industrial action.





SIPTU says it's consulting with its members, in response to what it calls the government's failure to address the longstanding pay claim in the sector.





Section 39 staff from the voluntary sector - who are contracted by the State - are looking for pay parity with HSE staff who carry out the same work.





The issue came to the fore during a recent interaction between Taoiseach Simon Harris and a Section 39 worker in Cork.