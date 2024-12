Mayo County Council would like to confirm that over €10,000 was spent on new Christmas lights for Pearse Street and O'Rahilly Street, Ballina.

These lights are scheduled to go up over the coming days.

MCC will be relying on volunteers for this process. If any trader, group or individual would like to assist, they're being asked to get in touch with the Ballina Civic Offices by calling in or by calling 096 76100.

(pic credit to Suas Drones)