A former Mayo TD is backing strong Independent Deputies to join Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in forming the next coalition Government.

Jim Higgins served as a Fine Gael TD in Mayo for 15 years (Mayo East 1987-1997, and Mayo from 1997-2002), and has strong experience in working with coalition parties.

He served as a Minister of State at the Department of Finance as part of the Rainbow Coalition of Fine Gael, Labour and Democratic Left, and went on to become Minister of State at the Department of the Taoiseach and Defence, as well as Chief Whip for the Government.

In supporting strong Independents to join the coalition, Mr. Higgins cited the likes of Galway TDs Sean Canney and Noel Grealish as ideal candidates.

Following this General Election, Fianna Fáil has elected 48 TDs, with Fine Gael getting 38 through.

That’s a total of 86, and with Labour looking prepared to go into opposition, a pick of the 16 Independents could be a preferred avenue of negotiation for Micheál Martin and Simon Harris.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik has said that she’s unwilling to enter negotiations alone at this point.

Mr. Higgins thinks that this is the right decision for Labour.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: