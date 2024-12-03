The father of convicted killer Yousef Palani is seeking to challenge the State's decision to stop his jobseeker's and disability allowances, arguing there is no evidence to support an assertion that he engaged in criminal activity.

According to RTE, Juma Palani, who has an address in Sligo, is taking High Court action against the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), the Chief Appeals Officer, the Minister for Social Protection, the Minister for Justice, Ireland and the Attorney General.

Yousef Palani was jailed for life last year for the murders of two men, Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt, and for stabbing a third man, Anthony Burke, in the eye with a kitchen knife, all of which happened over a four-day period in Sligo.

Juma Palani is seeking an order quashing decisions made earlier this year "disallowing" his claims for jobseeker's and disability allowance and seeking repayment of monies paid out under the schemes.

Mr Palani submits in his application that no evidence supporting that assertion has been produced and told the court that he applied for Jobseeker's Allowance in August 2006 and for Disability Allowance in February 2021.

Mr Palani's lawyers submit that an investigation into the applicant's allowances had been carried out unlawfully and without a necessary permitting certificate.

The applicant says in his statement of grounds that he attended a garda interview in May 2023, with the final disallowing decision made in January 2024 followed by a February 2024 decision seeking the repayment of all monies paid out in respect of the claims.

Mr Palani submits that, had there been any evidence implicating him as having engaged in criminal activity, he should have been given an opportunity to respond to it as required "by fair procedures, natural and constitutional justice".

Ms Justice Mary Rose Gearty adjourned the matter to reappear at the High Court next week.