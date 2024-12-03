The defibrillator that had been in place at the summit of Croagh Patrick will be out of commission until further notice.

That's according to Darren Forde, who says that the emergency unit was damaged, as was the defibrillator itself.

He says that Gardai have been notified and are investigating the matter.

Darren, who is the creator of the Eco Powered Cabinets which store the defibrillators says it very disappointing to see that someone would vandalise a piece of life saving equipment.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Tommy Marren...