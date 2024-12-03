Last Friday night (29 November) Clifden RNLI’s lifeboat crew and their families along with the Connemara community were all gathered in Clifden town square for the "Christmas in Clifden" festive celebrations.

As the Christmas lights were switched on, by Santa Claus himself, the RNLI pagers went off.

The lifeboat crew immediately sprang to action and made their way through the crowds and traffic diversions to the lifeboat station at Clifden beach.

Clifden RNLI were tasked by the Coast Guard to carry out an urgent medical evacuation from Inis Mór, Aran Islands.

This area is outside of our usual patch but Clifden were providing cover for Aran Islands RNLI who were off service.

Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 118 was also tasked but their landing was hampered by fog and they were unable to assist.

At the lifeboat station the crew were briefed by Launching Authority, Fergal Conneely, the launch vehicle driver was Ian Shanahan with Dara Wallace and Caroline Barry as shore crew.

Clifden's all-weather lifeboat was launched at 8:30pm under the command of Coxswain James Mullen with Joe Acton, John Mullen, Connor O Malley and Shane Conneely on board.

The sea conditions at the time were challenging; visibility was poor, the wind was blowing a south westerly force 6, gusting to gale force 8, with a 3 to 4 meter swell.

Despite the small craft warning and gale warning in place the lifeboat maintained a steady speed and handled the seas exactly as she was built for.

On arrival at the island we met with the island doctor and Aran RNLI volunteers, our crew member John Mullen, who is also a HSE paramedic, took over care of the casualty from that point.

The patient was brought on board and cared for during the immediate transfer back to Rossaveal Harbour.

Once on shore the patient was transferred to a waiting HSE ambulance for urgent treatment in University Hospital Galway.

Clifden crew then turned about for home, covering 100 nautical miles, in rough seas and returning to base at 3:00am.

Speaking about the shout, Clifden RNLI Coxswain James Mullen said;

"This was a very long run, late at night in rough weather and I want to thank our own crew, Aran RNLI volunteers, the island doctor and the ambulance team who all worked together to ensure a good outcome.

"While we missed out on the Christmas festivities on this occasion we were able to provide a life saving service to someone who needed it and that's a very rewarding feeling.

"We are all sending best wishes to the casualty.

"Please always remember to call 999 or 112 and ask for the coast guard if you see anyone in difficulty in the water."