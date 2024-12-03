Bernard Durkan’s reign as the longest serving TD has come to an end.

A native of Killasser, Swinford lost his seat in Kildare North yesterday, beaten on the 12th count by Fianna Fáil’s Naoise Ó Cearúil.

Mr. Durkan, now aged 79, was elected to Kildare County Council in 1976, and then to Dáil Éireann as a Fine Gael candidate in 1981.

He lost his seat in February 1982 following the defeat of the Fine Gael – Labour Party coalition, but won it back in the November General Election that year.

Throughout his tenure in the Dáil, the Kildare constituency was redrawn and he became a representative for Kildare North in 1997.

Mr. Durkan topped the poll in 2011 and retained his seat on the last count in the General Elections of 2016 and 2020.

He served as Fine Gael’s Chief Whip during his time, as well as Minister of State for Social Welfare (1994 – 1997).

(photo credit to Bernard Durkan TD Facebook)