Atlantic Technological University (ATU) honoured one of Ireland’s most distinguished figures, Mrs Mary Robinson, with an honorary doctorate at a special ceremony at ATU's Mayo campus in Castlebar today.

Mrs Robinson served as President of Ireland from 1990 to 1997 and as United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights from 1997 to 2002. An Adjunct Professor for Climate Justice at Trinity College Dublin, Mrs Robinson was a member of The Elders, an independent group of global leaders working for peace, justice, and human rights. She had been widely celebrated for her leadership, including receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Between 2013 and 2016, she served as the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy in roles focusing on the Great Lakes region of Africa, climate change, and El Niño and climate resilience. Her advocacy extended through her foundation, the Mary Robinson Foundation – Climate Justice, which championed equitable solutions to the climate crisis.

Addressing the audience, Mrs Robinson said that receiving an honorary doctorate on a campus in her native Mayo was a particularly special honour. She also called on the end of double standards in international law and the need for the world to do more in the fight against climate change.

ATU President Dr Orla Flynn said Mrs Mary Robinson was an inspiration to all:

"This was an extraordinary moment for Atlantic Technological University. Honoring Mary Robinson, particularly in her native Mayo, was an incredible privilege for us, and her achievements resonated deeply with our drive to empower future generations. Mrs Robinson has been an inspiring figure for decades both in Ireland and around the world. We were truly honoured to have such an icon of our country accept this recognition from ATU."

Mrs Robinson was nominated for the honour by a member of ATU staff, and her nomination was approved by the Honorary Doctorate Sub-Committee of the university’s Governing Body.

Maura McNally SC, Chair of ATU Governing Body, said:

"Mary Robinson is a trailblazer whose legacy inspires us all. Her unwavering commitment to human rights, climate justice, and ethical global leadership made her a fitting recipient of this honour. We were privileged to celebrate her achievements as part of the ATU community."

The ceremony marked the final conferring event of 2024 for ATU, following two months of graduations that celebrated the achievements of over 5,000 students across its campuses. This honorary doctorate was one of the largest events hosted by the university since its formation, highlighting the importance of the occasion for the ATU community and beyond.