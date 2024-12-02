Three men have been arrested as part of an operation targeting an organised crime group suspected of carrying out burglaries at homes and businesses nationwide.



Gardaí conducted a search operation in Dublin and Kildare last Friday - during which they seized a "substantial" amount of suspected stolen property and four vehicles, including a high performance BMW car.



Officers from across the North-Western Region arrested three men - two in their 20s and one in his 50s.



They were taken to a Garda station in the north-west, where they can be held for up to a week.