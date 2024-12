Fine Gael’s Alan Dillon was elected to the Dáil yesterday after the seventh count, retaining his seat for Castlebar.

He took the third seat of five in the county.

Following his re-election, Deputy Dillon spoke to Midwest Radio - you can watch the video in full on our social media.

Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew asked the Minister if there has been any indication of a higher position in the party from leader Simon Harris: