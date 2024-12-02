Castlebar Lions Club has presented a cheque for €5,000 tothe Castlebar Saint Vincent de Paul Society to assist those in need in our community. Club President Ronan Moran commended the Society on its excellent work and supporters of the Lions Club for their generosity and unwavering support.

The Castlebar Lions Club Christmas Food Appeal 2024 will take place this year at Dunnes Stores Castlebar on Friday 6th, Saturday 7th, Friday 13thand Saturday 14th of December. The Club wishes to acknowledge the critical role played by supermarket Dunnes Stores, Castlebar for allowing the Club to collect food and cash on their premises and would like to thank manager Padraic Felle and all of his team. The Club also wants to thank local radio stations and newspapers for supporting and assistingwith projects, including the Christmas Food Appeal.

Castlebar Lions Club was founded in July 1977 to serve the local community. The Club has been involved in a wide variety of projects, including the highly successful Message In A Bottle Campaign, the Annual Christmas Food Appeal, Refugee Support and Cultural Events such as the 1798 Festival and this years Races of Castlebar Festival.As well as the St Vincent De Paul Castlebar Lions Club has supported community-based charities and organisations such as Mayo Roscommon Hospice, Cancer Care West, Castlebar Social Services, St Anthony’s School,The Order of Malta, Chernobyl Children Support and many more.The Club also supports local schools and sporting events by providing funds and stewards. Fundraising events includequiz nights, race nights, golf classics, and fundraising dinners.

Castlebar Lions Club is always seeking new members, especially female and young members. Club meetings take place in the TF Royal Hotel on the first Thursday of every month at 9 p.m. If you want to learn more about the Club or become a volunteer, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. of the Club are also happy to speak to prospective members about their experiences volunteering with the Club.