Charles Ward of the 100% Redress Party has been elected in the Donegal constituency.

Ward, who was contesting his first ever election has made history as the first-ever 100% Redress Party candidate to be elected to Dáil Éireann.

His election has heralded hope for homeowners affected by the defective concrete crisis including many across Mayo and Sligo.

Martina Hegarty from the North Mayo Pyrite Group says it’s fantastic news to see the 100% Redress Party candidate secure a seat in Donegal.

She is hopeful he can make some changes and is hoping the five elected candidates in Mayo can also back their cause and address the issues that need fixing.

Martina has been giving more detail to Midwest News this lunchtime.