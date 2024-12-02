Marian Harkin clawed back an extraordinary deficit to retain her seat last night in the Sligo/Leitrim constituency.

Her Independent seat looked in serious jeopardy with strong campaigns from the likes of Michael Clarke (Independent Ireland), Chris McManus (Sinn Féin) and Edel McSharry (Fianna Fáil).

She eventually retained after Count 13, defeating Clarke by almost a thousand votes.

Frank Feighan (Fine Gael) and Martin Kenny (Sinn Féin) were re-elected after Count 11 and 12 respectively.

Fianna Fáil’s Eamon Scanlon won the third seat, which had been vacated by Marc MacSharry, which sees the 70 year old enter Dáil Éireann for a third term.

You can view the Sligo/Leitrim results here.