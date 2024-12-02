Galway West was the last of the local constituencies to finish up their counting, which went into the early hours of this morning.

It took until Count 11 for the first TDs to be elected – Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell, who topped the poll, retained her seat alongside Independent Catherine Connolly.

The race for the final three seats went right down to the wire and were awarded following the results of Count 14 which ultimately eliminated Independent Ireland’s Noel Thomas.

Noel Grealish (Independent) and Hildegarde Naughton (Fine Gael) retained their sears, while John Connolly won back the Fianna Fáil seat which had been previously vacated by Éamon Ó Cuív.

You can view the results for Galway West here.