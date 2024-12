Michael Fitzmaurice topped the polls in Roscommon/Galway to retain his Dáil seat.

The Independent Ireland TD was elected after the first count with over 12,000 first preference votes.

Claire Kerrane TD retained the Sinn Féin seat, with another strong campaign.

The vacated seat, left by outgoing Independent Denis Naughten, was won by Fianna Fáil.

Martin Daly, who is a GP in Ballygar, won a place in Dáil Éireann in his first General Election.

You can view the Roscommon/Galway results here.