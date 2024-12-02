Mayo has elected two new TDs to represent the county in the 34th Dáil.

The three outgoing TDs have also retained their seats.

Sinn Féin’s Rose Conway Walsh topped the polls, becoming the first woman in history to do so in Mayo.

She was elected after the 6th count, followed by Dara Calleary (Fianna Fáil) and Alan Dillon (Fine Gael) after Count 8.

The final two seats went right down to the wire, with Keira Keogh retaining the Westport Fine Gael seat after Count 11.

Paul Lawless claimed Aontú’s first ever council seat in Mayo in June, and has done the same in the General Election.

Lawless transferred very well throughout the weekend, earning him a place at the top table at the expense of Independent Patsy O’Brien.