Mark Duffy (FG) has been eliminated from the running for a seat in Dáil Éireann.

The final two seats are now between Kiera Keogh (FG), Paul Lawless (AON) and Patsy O’Brien (IND).

Duffy’s votes will now be distributed.

Results of the 11th Count will be announced in due course.

