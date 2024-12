Louis O'Hara (SF) and Pete Roche (FG) have been elected to Dáil Éireann in the Galway East constituency.

They join Sean Canney (IND) and Albert Dolan (FF) who claimed the first two seats.

This constituency has been upgraded to a four seater, with Canney being the only TD to retain a seat.

Fine Gael have their seat back following the departure of Ciaran Cannon from politics.

Outgoing Fianna Fáil TD Anne Rabbitte has lost her seat.