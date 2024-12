Dara Calleary (FF) and Alan Dillon (FG) have been re-elected to Dáil Éireann.

This comes following the re-distribution of Lisa Chambers' (FF) votes.

There are now two seats left in Mayo with Rose Conway Walsh (SF) already in.

Kiera Keogh (FG) and Paul Lawless (AON) are in pole position for election.

Patsy O'Brien (IND) and Mark Duffy (FG) are still in the running.

Dillon's surplus will now be distributed.

The tally is available here