Lisa Chambers (FF) has been eliminated from the running for a Dáil seat.

The former TD was removed following the 7th count.

Paul Lawless (AON) has received 1,036 votes from Gerry Murray's (SF) redistribution, and is now in position for the fifth seat.

He is just two votes behind Kiera Keogh (FG) who is in fourth.

Patsy O'Brien (IND) and Mark Duffy (FG) are roughly 5-600 votes behind.

Alan Dillon should be elected following Count 8.

You can view the results so far here.