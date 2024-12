Albert Dolan has been elected to Dáil Éireann in the Galway East constituency.

On his 26th birthday, he becomes a Fianna Fáil TD - at the expense of party colleague, outgoing TD Anne Rabbitte who has been eliminated.

Sinn Féin's Louis O'Hara, who is just a year older than Dolan, looks like he could bag the third seat.

Pete Roche is in a good position for the fourth seat, representing Fine Gael.

Independent TD Sean Canney was first over the line.

(photo credit to Tuam Herald)