Paul Lawless has put himself right back into the race for a Dáil seat.

The Aontú candidate has leapfrogged Lisa Chambers (FF) following the redistribution of Stephen Kerr’s (IND) vote after his elimination.

Rose Conway Walsh (SF) has been elected, with Alan Dillon (FG) and Dara Calleary (FF) all but guaranteed to follow suit.

Fourth seat is currently occupied by Keira Keogh (FG) and she’s 900 ahead of Patsy O’Brien (IND) who is now in place for the fifth seat.

80 votes separate O’Brien and Mark Duffy (FG) with Lawless a further eight behind.

Chambers is still in the running with Gerry Murray’s (SF) vote now being redistributed.

Where these votes go will be very interesting, with Murray being a councillor in the Swinford MD.

Many No. 2 votes would have gone to Conway-Walsh, while his fellow constituent Lawless will benefit from some remainder, while Duffy has strong family connections to the area.

