Sinn Féin's Rose Conway-Walsh has retained her seat as a TD for the Mayo region in GE24. The Sinn Féin TD, who received a total of 11963 votes, has made history as the first ever woman to top the poll in the Mayo region.

Due to the small surplus of votes, Dr. Anne-Marie Courell, Mayo's returning officer, had no choice but to eliminate Conway-Walsh's party colleague Gerry Murray, who received a total of 4091.

For live updates on the Mayo region results, click here.