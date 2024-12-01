Counting is back underway right across the region this morning.

Here is how things are shaping up across the province:

Roscommon/Galway:

Michael Fitzmaurice (II) has been re-elected after the first count.

Claire Kerrane (SF) and Martin Daly (FF) are almost certainties for the remaining seats.

Galway East:

Sean Canney (IND) has been re-elected after the sixth count in the constituency.

Albert Dolan (FF) is roughly 150 votes off the quota at the moment.

Louis O’Hara (SF) and Pete Roche (FG) currently occupy the third and fourth seats.

Declan Geraghty (II) is in a fight for fourth but is still 1,600 votes away.

Outgoing TD Anne Rabbitte (FF) will need a landslide to regain her seat.

Galway West:

Mairead Farrell (SF) is in pole position to claim the first seat in the constituency, but is around 2,000 votes off the quota yet.

John Connolly (FF), Noel Grealish (IND), Catherine Connolly (IND) and Hildegarde Naughton (FG) currently occupy place for the five seats.

Noel Thomas (II) is around 400 votes off fifth place, with Sean Kyne (FG) also in contention.

Sligo/Leitrim:

Frank Feighan (FG) leads the way with both he and Martin Kenny (SF) in strong positions to retain their seats.

Michael Clarke (II) and Eamon Scanlon (FF) currently occupy third and fourth spot respectively.

Chris MacManus (SF) is still in with a chance, around 800 votes behind Scanlon.

Edel McSharry (FF) and outgoing TD Marian Harkin (IND) have a mountain to climb if they want a seat.