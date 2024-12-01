They’re back underway at the TF Royal, Castlebar for day two of counting.

Last night’s final act saw the elimination of Stephen Kerr (IND) and his votes are now being redistributed.

Rose Conway Walsh (SF) has become the first woman to top the polls in Mayo and should be first to reach the quota.

Alan Dillon (FG) and Dara Calleary (FF) should be elected in the next number of hours.

The final two seats are to be contested by a number of candidates.

Mark Duffy (FG) is currently in fourth spot, with fifth occupied by Westport’s Keira Keogh (FG).

Lisa Chambers (FF) is 1,000 votes off fifth spot, with Patsy O’Brien also in contention.

Paul Lawless and Gerry Murray are both also still in the race.

You can view the election tally here.