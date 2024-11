Following the distrubution of votes for Sean Forkin and Gerry Loftus, we're edging closer to getting our first TD in Mayo.

It's down to 12 candidates now with Joe Daly (PBP) and Micheal Boxty O'Conaill (Green) eliminated.

Count 3 will see their votes redistributed.

Should Rose Conway Walsh receive more than approximately 1,650 votes, she will be deemed elected.

The Sinn Féin TD is the first woman to ever top the polls in Mayo.

