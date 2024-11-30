Rose Conway Walsh is under 2,000 votes away from reaching the quota to be elected to Dáil Éireann.

The Sinn Féin TD received 10,117 first preference votes and is closest to the 11,812 quota.

Alan Dillon of Fine Gael (9,517) and Fianna Fáil's Dara Calleary (8,620) are also in line to retain their Dáil seats.

As tally figures suggest, the two remaining seats are between Mark Duffy (FG), Keira Keogh (FG), Patsy O'Brien (IND) and Lisa Chambers (FF).

Independent candidates Sean Forkin and Gerry Loftus have been eliminated and their votes are now being redistributed.

