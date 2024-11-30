It’s looking increasingly likely that Independent Ireland’s Michael Clarke will win a seat in the 34th Dáil in the Sligo/Leitrim constituency.

As it stands, there’s also a growing possibility of a return to Leinster House for Fianna Fáil’s Eamon Scanlon.

Frank Feighan (Fine Gael) is the front runner with close to 9,000 first preferences, according to the tally.

That would see Feighan return his seat, with expectations that Martin Kenny (Sinn Féin) will do the same.

Chris McManus (Sinn Féin) is hot on the heels of Clarke and Scanlon, and a transfer of votes from Kenny could win the former MEP a seat.

Edel McSharry (Fianna Fáil) will hope to return the family name to Dáil Éireann, but she’s currently in sixth place in the four seater.

In a surprising turn of events, outgoing Independent TD Marian Harkin is seventh in the pecking order, with a mountain to climb if she wants to stay in Government.

Results of the first count at the Clayton Hotel are expected at around 9:00pm tonight.

You can view the Sligo/Leitrim tally here