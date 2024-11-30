Rose Conway Walsh is set to top the polls in Mayo, as the tally figures have been announced at the count centre in the TF Royal, Castlebar.

The Sinn Féin TD will most likely be joined by fellow outgoing TDs Alan Dillon (Fine Gael) and Dara Calleary (Fianna Fáil).

There’s going to be a strong battle for the fourth and fifth seaths.

Mark Duffy could well grab the fourth, with transfers from party colleague Alan Dillon and fellow Ballina man Dara Calleary.

Also in the fight are Fine Gael’s Kiera Keogh, who polled very strongly in Westport, and Patsy O’Brien (Independent) with big support in South Mayo.

Fianna Fáil’s Lisa Chambers is still in the race with a solid showing throughout the county.

Tally results are available here.