It's going to be tight in the Galway West Constituency.

The race in the five seater is being lead by outgoing TD Mairead Farrell (Sinn Féin) at the moment with roughly 13% of the overall tally.

She's got over 5,000 votes according to the tally, with a huge spike in votes for Noel Grealish (Independent) meaning he looks set to return a seat too.

Outgoing TD Catherine Connolly (IND) is in strong position to retain her seat while John Connolly (Fianna Fáil) and Noel Thomas (Independent Ireland) in contention for the final seats.

Outgoing TD Hildegarde Naughten (FG) looks like she could struggle with just over 3,500 on the tally.

Fianna Fáil candidate Gráinne Seoighe is having a disappointing count thus far with a huge mountain to climb to gain a seat.

(photo Friends of Sinn Féin)