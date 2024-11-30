With tally figures coming shortly in Galway East, Independent Sean Canney is the front runner for a return to the Dáil.

Fianna Fáil's Albert Dolan is in strong position for a first time election, with Sinn Féin's Louis O'Hara polling well too.

Pete Roche is the most prominent Fine Gael candidate and should gain election if votes for his party colleagues Clodagh Higgins and Niamh Madden carry over.

Independent Ireland's Declan Geraghty is also polling well, while outgoing Fianna Fáil TD Anne Rabbitte is in a battle for her seat.

(pic RTÉ)