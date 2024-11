Michael Fitzmaurice (Independent Ireland) and Claire Kerrane (Sinn Féin) are in strong positions to retain Dáil seats in Roscommon/Galway.

The third seat looks set to be taken by first time runner Martin Daly (Fianna Fáil).

Senators Aisling Dolan (Fine Gael) and Eugene Murphy (Independent) are behind but still have a chance of election.

An official tally is expected shortly.