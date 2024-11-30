It looks there’ll be a huge battle for both Michael Ring’s seat and the extra Mayo seat in Dáil Éireann.

Outgoing TDs Alan Dillon (Fine Gael), Rose Conway Walsh (Sinn Féin) and Dara Calleary (Fianna Fáil) are the front runners in that order, with tallies complete for the top half of the county, where they will all poll strong.

Seat number four, at the moment, looks like it could go the way of Fine Gael’s Mark Duffy who has polled well.

There are a number of contenders for the fifth seat.

Keira Keogh (FG), according to the tally, will claim close to 4,000 votes in her native Westport which has seen her soar up the list.

Lisa Chambers (FF) is polling well across the county, while Independent Patsy O’Brien should climb the rankings as the vote goes further into South Mayo.

Independent Stephen Kerr has gathered an impressive amount of votes, as has Aontú’s Paul Lawless, who won’t be ruled out of the running either.

Further outside, candidates like Martina Jennings (FG) will benefit from the South Mayo vote, while Gerry Murray (SF) will gain from the Swinford electorate.