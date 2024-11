With the Ballina tally now complete at the TF Royal, Castlebar, indications show that local candidates are returning well.

Over 4,000 votes are being tallied in the constituency for both Mark Duffy (Fine Gael) and Dara Calleary (Fianna Fáil).

Rose Conway Walsh (Sinn Féin) is also polling well with over 2,000 on the Ballina tally.

Next in line is Independent Stephen Kerr with over 800.

