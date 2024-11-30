Counting is now underway in at the TF Royal, Castlebar for the Mayo constituency.

16 candidates will battle it out for five seats for the constituency.

We'll have LIVE updates on air throughout the weekend with our team in the TF.

Mayo is guaranteed two new TDs following the departure of Michael Ring and the addition of an extra Deputy.

Here is a reminder of who is running in the Mayo constituency, with those hoping to return a seat in bold:

Alan Dillon (Fine Gae)l; Mark Duffy (Fine Gael);

Martina Jennings (Fine Gael); Keira Keogh (Fine Gael);

Dara Calleary (Fianna Fáil); Lisa Chambers (Fianna Fáil);

Rose Conway Walsh (Sinn Féin); Gerry Murray (Sinn Féin);

Paul Lawless (Aontú); Chris Maxwell (Independent Ireland);

Joe Daly (People Before Profit); Micheal Boxty O’Connaill (Green Party);

Sean Forkin (Independent); Patsy O’Brien (Independent);

Stephen Kerr (Independent); Gerry Loftus (Independent).