Counting is now underway in at the Presentation College, Headford for the Galway East constituency.

14 candidates will battle it out for four seats for the constituency.

We'll have LIVE updates on air throughout the weekend with Siobhan Holliman.

The latest tally and count figures are available in the pinned post on Midwest Radio's website.

Galway East is guaranteed one new TD following the departure of Ciaran Cannon.

Here is a reminder of who is running in the GE constituency, with those hoping to return a seat in bold:

Clodagh Higgins (Fine Gael); Niamh Madden (Fine Gael);

Peter Roche (Fine Gael); Albert Dolan (Fianna Fáil);

Anne Rabbitte (Fianna Fáil); Louis O’Hara (Sinn Féin);

Declan Geraghty (Independent Ireland); Luke Silke (Aontú);

Conor Burke (People Before Profit); Eoin Madden (Green Party);

David O’Reilly (The Irish People); Sean Canney (Independent);

Fergal Landy (Independent); Paul Madden (Independent).