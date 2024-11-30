Counting is now underway in at the Hyde Centre, Roscommon for the Roscommon/Galway constituency.

11 candidates will battle it out for three seats for the constituency.

We'll have LIVE updates on air throughout the weekend with Seamus Duke.

The latest tally and count figures are available in the pinned post on Midwest Radio's website.

Roscommon/Galway is guaranteed one new TD following the departure of Denis Naughten.

Here is a reminder of who is running in the R/G constituency, with those hoping to return a seat in bold:

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice (Independent Ireland); Deputy Claire Kerrane (Sinn Féin);

Senator Aisling Dolan (Fine Gael); Dympna Daly-Finn (Fine Gael);

Senator Eugene Murphy (Independent); Martin Daly (Fianna Fáil);

Andrew Mannion (People Before Profit); Martina O’Connor (Green Party);

Cormac Ó Corcoráin (Aontú); Vincent Beirne (Independent);

Alan Sweeney (The Irish People).