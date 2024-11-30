Counting is now underway in at the Clayton Hotel, Sligo for the Sligo/Leitrim constituency.

18 candidates will battle it out for four seats for the constituency.

The latest tally and count figures is available in the pinned post on Midwest Radio's website.

Sligo/Leitrim is guaranteed one new TD following the departure of Marc McSharry.

Here is a reminder of who is running in the S/L constituency, with those hoping to return a seat in bold:

Deputy Frank Feighan (Fine Gael); Eamon Scanlon (Fianna Fáil);

Edel McSharry (Fianna Fáil); Paddy O’Rourke (Fianna Fáil);

Deputy Martin Kenny (Sinn Féin); Chris MacManus (Sinn Féin);

Michael Clarke (Independent Ireland); Caroline Corcoran (Independent Ireland);

Graham Monaghan (Aontú); Gino O’Boyle (People Before Profit);

Blaithin Gallagher (Green Party); Michael Kelly (The Irish People);

Nessa Cosgrove (Labour); Molly Candon (Party of Animal Welfare);

Deputy Marian Harkin (Independent); Marie Casserly (Independent);

Des Guckian (Independent); Diarmuid McConville (Independent).