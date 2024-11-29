Turnout is picking up as people head to the polls this evening.

Some counties are reporting figures of 30 per cent, with polls open until 10pm.

Galway East is at 28 per cent, while Galway West is at 22 per cent.

Mayo polling stations have recorded a steady increase in turnout as voting continues in the 2024 General Election.

Mayo is floating around 35 per cent.

Polling stations across the county have recorded a jump in turnout since 12pm despite wet weather in parts of the county. At 4pm, Marine Institute Newport recorded a 39 percent turnout.

Belmullet civic centre has reported a turnout of 38% at 4pm this afternoon.

Closely followed by Gaelscoil Ballina and Scoil Phadraig in Westport.

Polling booths close at 10pm this evening.