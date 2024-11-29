Gardaí have confirmed commissioning and testing has begun for static safety cameras on the N17 in Mayo and the N59 in Galway.
They're being placed at high collision sites where numerous road traffic collisions, involving injury, serious injury and fatalities have occurred.
Gardai say they will provide advance notice prior to any safety camera site becoming active.
Gardaí have confirmed commissioning and testing has begun for static safety cameras on the N17 in Mayo and the N59 in Galway
- Details
-