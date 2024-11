A Multi vehicle crash has occurred near Skreen church in West Sligo this afternoon.

A mini bus, a jeep and two cars were involved in the collision.

The collision happened at around 2:15pm.

Two people were brought to Sligo University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road is currently down to one lane.

Separately, a road traffic accident has occurred on the dual carriageway coming out of Sligo Town.

Traffic is down to one lane.