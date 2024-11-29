Gardaí have issued a warning to shoppers this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.



They're reminding people to be aware of the dangers of online shopping, particularly around the potential of being scammed by fraudulent retail websites.



Gardaí have published a list of "golden rules," which include always using a credit card for online purchases, never saving card details, and checking for website reviews.



The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau says the internet provides opportunities for fraudsters, especially around Black Friday and Cyber Monday.