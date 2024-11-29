Atlantic Technological University (ATU) is honoured to announce that Mrs. Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, will be conferred with an honorary doctorate on Monday, December 2, 2024, at 2:30 pm.

The event will take place at the ATU Mayo campus in Castlebar, County Mayo, in the heart of her native county. This momentous occasion will celebrate Mrs. Robinson’s extraordinary contributions to human rights, climate justice, and global leadership.

This conferring ceremony marks the final event in ATU’s 2024 graduation calendar, following the conferral of degrees to over 5,000 students in recent months.