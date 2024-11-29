A Public Information Session about plans to develop a new community recreational centre for Claremorris took place on Wednesday night last at the McWilliam Park Hotel.

Joint chairpersons Catríona Doherty and Jarlath Sweeney introduced the members of the committee and shared the ambitious vision of a best-in-class, inclusive "Community Recreational Centre for All" - young and old, that will serve the growing community of Claremorris for generations to come.

Attendees got a full overview of the activities to date and project plan for the proposed development.

They also had the chance to ask questions, provide input, and view the initial architectural drawings to get a clear sense of the scale and scope of what such an amenity can provide.

Catriona Doherty has been giving more details about the plans to Midwest News.