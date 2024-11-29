Polling stations across the county have been relatively busy so far today as 112,000 people are to vote in Mayo for the General Election.

16 candidates are battling it out for one of five seats in the 34th Dáil.

Polling stations remain open until 10:00pm tonight.

So far, the largest turnout has been in Mayo Abbey, where 13.5% of the electorate have cast their vote.

That’s followed closely by the polling stations at St. Joseph’s National School in Ballinrobe, Valley N.S. in Achill and Kilkelly, all currently at 13%.

Here is the turnout so far from a selection of rural and urban voting areas:

Mayo Abbey – 13.5%

Valley N.S. Achill – 13%

Kilkelly – 13%

St. Joseph’s N.S. Ballinrobe – 13%

Scoil Pádraig Westport – 12.35%

Claremorris N.S. – 11.7%

Ballina Gael Scoil – 11.5%

Foxford N.S. – 11%

Ballyvary – 11%

Ballyhaunis – 10.45%

Sean Duffy Centre – 10%

The Quay N.S. Ballina – 10%

Crossboyne – 10%

Swinford Cultural Centre – 9.5%

Castlebar Primary N.S. – 9%

Scoil Rafteiri Castlebar – 9%

Cooneal – 9%

Belmullet – 9%